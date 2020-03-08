A large housing development now only has one piece of land left to be developed.

Since 2001, about 1,500 homes have been built at Elsea Park in Bourne but plans for about 600 homes mean it will leave the development with one area left to be built on.

Plans for 380 homes by Barratt David Wilson have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council for zone eight to the south of Harvey Close and Persimmon Homes say they are close to submitting plans for over 200 homes for zone seven, south of Churchill Avenue.

The Elsea Park development in Bourne

Community trust manager of the Elsea Park Community Trust, Barry Cook, said: “These are the two biggest remaining zones at Elsea Park and once they are developed, this will leave us with just the small zone to the south of Bourne Heights.

“Kier and Taylor Wimpey will be starting soon on their builds in zone nine.

“We would expect about 60 or 70 homes to be built each year so we’ve still got a few years of building left.”

The 380 new homes by Barratt David Wilson would surround the livery yard and gravel pond.

A spokesman for the developer said the proposed development would include a mix of one-bedroom to five-bedroom houses and 36 affordable homes.

There would also be an attenuation pond, open space, a play area and nature reserve.

Concerns have been raised by residents living nearby about potentially contaminated land but the spokesman added the land was safe: “We are aware of the concerns and further site investigations have been undertaken.

“The reports concluded that contamination is not an issue on site, and the land is safe for residential development.”

Persimmon Homes consulted residents on a plan for 230 homes for zone seven last September.

Their plans would include a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, along with 36 affordable homes.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes East Midlands said: “Persimmon Homes is currently completing legal matters regarding the 14-acre plot which has been identified in the Local Plan as suitable for

housing.

“We are working closely with the local authority and hope to be in a position to submit planning in April.

“Bourne is a new area for us and we look forward to being able to meet housing demand for local

people.”

