A new development 'will bring a financial return', a council has confirmed as it came under fire for spending almost £9m on a former industrial site.

At a full South Kesteven District Council meeting last week, Conservative leader Kelham Cooke was forced to defend the decision to buy the former Cummins site in Barnack Road.

The council purchased the Cummins site for £7.5m and is spending £1.3m on demolition which will make way for new commercial premises and offices called St Martin's Park.

The former Cummins site off Barnack Road, Stamford before demolition

However, after ditching plans to spend £10.7 million refurbishing Deepings Leisure Centre and instead close the site, questions were raised about the council's priorities.

Coun Charmaine Morgan asked which the council viewed as more important 'children's lives or an investment opportunity'.

She said: "How come we can ring fence funding for St Martin's Park but not the Deepings Leisure Centre?"

Leader Kelham Cooke agreed that the council faces difficult decisions over the next few years.

He said: "St Martin's Park will deliver growth and much needed business space in the south of the district as well as bring a financial return to us.

"We do have challenging times ahead."

The council has already marketed the land to developers and although their names will not be announced until all contracts are signed, their proposals are likely to be seen next year.

When contacted by the Mercury the council was unable to confirm how much of a profit, or loss, the site is expected to make.