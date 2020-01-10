Work is expected to be completed on a series of developments at Oakham Castle in May.

Rutland County Council, which owns and operates the castle, secured funding for these improvements from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The developments include a bronze 3D model of the old castle ground and a new glass vestibule entrance.

Castle knight

Councillor Lucy Stephenson, cabinet member for culture and leisure at Rutland County Council, said: "Oakham Castle is a jewel in the crown of our beautiful county and I'm delighted that the funding secured is allowing us to offer even more to locals and visitors alike.

"These developments will help people to better understand the castle's 800-year history and further enhance their enjoyment of this unique site.

"We can't wait until the changes have been completed and are sure they will prove tremendously popular."

Oakham Castle

The new bronze model will be mounted on a stone plinth and will be accompanied by additional information for visitors about the history of the site.

There will also be a new sensory garden which is planted to reflect the greenery that would have historically grown outside the moat of the castle grounds.

These developments have been made possible by a £2.1 million awarded in 2014.

Anne Jenkins, Midlands and East director at the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "It's fantastic to see work underway at Oakham Castle that will give visitors an exciting new experience when they step inside the 800-year-old landmark.

"Given Oakham Castle's significance to the area, we are thrilled that National Lottery players have been a part of supporting these new developments that will bring the past to life in such a vivid way."

For more news about Oakham Castle, click here or for what's on at Oakham Castle, click here.

For more of the latest news, click here.

Read more Stamford