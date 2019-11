A Living with Diabetes Education Day is taking place at Stamford Hospital Meeting Room on Friday, November 8 from 1pm to 4pm.

Diabetes professionals will give a range of talks to help people better manage their condition.

The afternoon is free and open to people with diabetes as well as family members and carers.

Diabetes

Parking is limited for the event and so people are encouraged to walk, or to park in the town car parks nearby.