It’s often said that a bridesmaid and best man ought to get together - and for this special couple it led to 60 years of happy marriage.

Margaret met future husband Sid at her sister’s wedding, where he was the groom’s best man.

The couple were engaged for about 18 months before tying the knot themselves and going on to have three children - Lynne, Colin and Joy.

Margaret and Sid Dalby celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary (14159619)

Margaret, who has always lived in Stamford, said: “Sid came from Greetham but when we married we moved together in Stamford and have had quite a few homes including ones in North Street and Doughty Street.”

The couple now live at Blackstone’s Court, where they enjoy a good social life with neighbours, who were invited to a party to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary with them.

Margaret and Sid were also looking forward to celebrating with their family today (Thursday, July 25).

Margaret and Sid Dalby celebrate with a party (14159622)

“We have a fairly big family and so we like getting together,” said Margaret. “We have lots of laughs and although we see less of the grandchildren now they have grown up and are working, we do enjoy family occasions.”

Margaret worked in an office before taking on the responsibility of becoming a mother, while Sid was an airfield groundsman and was later Stamford College caretaker. He worked there for about two decades before retiring 25 years ago.

“For years Sid wasn’t keen on flying, but then, in his 60s I persuaded him to take a holiday abroad and since then we haven’t stopped,” said Margaret.

“We’ve been to Madeira, America, The Rockies in Canada, Germany, Austria and Italy.

“As well as celebrating our diamond wedding this year, Sid had his 90th in February and I turned 80 in April. I don’t know why we ended up with it all happening in one year!

“To celebrate, two of our children took us away to Bruges in Belgium in April, and we have other trips planned this year.

“We do like to take holidays and do things while we still can.”

Both Margaret and Sid have active social lives and play indoor bowls in Stamford, while Margaret also goes to weekly keep fit classes at the Methodist Church hall in Barn Hill.

“Where we live, at Blackstone’s Court, it’s easy to have lots of friends and so we make the most of it and enjoy the company of the people who live there,” said Margaret.

“My husband is the life and soul of the party and he is full of laughs and corny jokes. That’s what has helped to make our marriage a long and happy one.”

For more news, click here.