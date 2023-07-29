So, how’s your last two weeks been, dodging those pesky showers and watching the tennis would best describe mine, writes Rutland columnist Allan Grey.

They say, “every cloud has a silver lining”, and that silver lining was the cancelled band concert Sunday before last in Cutts Close, providing a great excuse to stay home with a dear friend visiting from Boston (that’s Boston Massachusetts, not Boston Lincolnshire) and watch the changing of the guard, 20-year-old Carlos beating 36-year-old Novak in a thrilling five set men’s final at Wimbledon.

The physical strength and mental resilience of the two men enabling them to compete for nearly five hours with seemingly limitless pace, power and precision was astonishing, and then the somewhat unexpected magnanimity of Novak to his younger opponent in defeat was quite admirable. OK, Wimbledon’s over and now it’s a Monday trip to Heathrow to drop our friend off at T3 for her flight home, and time for my fortnightly rant.

The sign at Heathrow. Photo: Allan Grey

What is it about London that makes you feel so welcome, not? “You own a what, a car, it still uses petrol, what are you, some kind of carbon terrorist, a petroleum pariah, really, words fail us down here at City Hall, so inconsiderate, so 20th Century, have you never thought about investing in a bike, an e-bike, walking perhaps, or just staying home and not bothering us at all?”

“Er, well, actually I’ve got three bikes, and I walk every day up here in Rutland, but I’m driving our friend down to Heathrow, she’s got a couple of heavy cases”.

“Sorry, but that’s no excuse and fortunately… For us that is, this is going to hurt… you that is… tee hee, ULEZ charge, congestion charge, airport drop-off charge.”

OK, so I’ve exaggerated a little, however from August 29 this year Heathrow will be inside the expanding ULEZ, the ultra low emission zone, costing you £12.50 per visit. Then there’s the £5 airport drop-off charge to stop for three minutes, throw your friend’s cases out, peck her on the cheek, wave her goodbye and then depart at a rate of knots, and that’s without driving further into London with the congestion charge at a minimum of £15 per day.

The news does get a little better however, you can avoid the ULEZ charge if your car complies with current emission standards, but you can’t avoid the other two charges and even your new £85,000, lithium powered, London friendly, electric Porsche Taycan will attract the congestion charge, and at 2.5 tonnes, perhaps even a pothole charge from late 2025, rant suspended, for now at least.

The sun comes out as we make our way home, stopping for refreshments at a convenient ‘Share the Love’ Costa on the road somewhere between the M25 and St Albans. We sit and munch our toasties, drink our lattes, completely mesmerised by the hundreds of lorries that speed past our lunchtime love sharing venue. It doesn’t take long to work out just who is keeping the UK going, fed, clothed, housed and heated. Yep, it’s them lorry drivers, bless ‘em all.

The more we watch, the more we notice the various company vehicles, all with there own corporate ‘tagline’ or ‘slogan’, the few words that encapsulate the raison d’être of that business’s existence. The many logistics companies, they’ve all got a slogan, ‘Schedule, Ship, Succeed’, ‘Logistics that Move the World’, ‘Secure Delivery at the Speed of Business’ or ‘Excellence, Simply Delivered’. They’re just like political manifestos, only a bit shorter, and if read without any knowledge of the company they proclaim, just like political manifestos, virtually meaningless.

There are of course many well known corporate slogans that have become part of our everyday vocabulary, none more so than ‘Should’ve Gone to Specsavers’. After Dominic Cumming’s ill-fated trip to Barnard Castle where he claimed to be ‘checking his eyesight’, thousands of social media warriors posted that he ‘should’ve gone to Specsavers’ instead, demonstrating just how effective that particular advertising slogan had become.

It latterly emerged that ‘Should’ve Gone to Specsavers’ ranks as one of the most iconic slogans followed by Tesco’s ‘Every Little Helps’, Ronseal’s ‘It Does Exactly What It Says on the Tin’, L’Oreal’s ‘Because I’m Worth It’ and Marmite’s ‘You Either Love It or Hate It’.

A famous slogan less often heard these online days is John Lewis’s ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’, which of course can easily be adapted for many organisations these days. ‘Never Knowingly Overworked’ would fit very nicely with many funded from my council tax. ‘Never Knowingly Underpaid’ might well apply to our striking train drivers, and perhaps ‘Never Knowingly Underfed’ to that 28 per cent of the population who are perhaps partial to the occasional second helping, or maybe even a third.

A very famous tag line is that of De Beers, the diamond trading consortium, ‘A Diamond is Forever’, well I can categorically refute that. Having ‘invested’ in diamond earrings for the Lovely Lady back in 2015 from a De Beers trader in South Africa, within just three months a 50 per cent reduction in visible diamonds was realised after one earring popped out of her ear and disappeared for ever down a deep drop drain. So yes a diamond is forever, it’s just that it might ‘Never Knowingly be Seen Again’.