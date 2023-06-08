Tributes have been paid to a long-serving former councillor.

Diane Lamb represented Wittering ward from May 2004 until May 2021.

She was a member of the cabinet with the health portfolio and was deputy mayor from 2019 to 2021.

During her time in office, she served on many committees including the health and wellbeing board, health scrutiny, planning review and chaired the employment committee.

In July 2021 she was awarded honorary alderman status, in recognition for her many years of council service.

Coun Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “It was with great sadness that I heard of Diane Lamb’s passing. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

“Diane served the council with distinction for many years and it was a privilege to work alongside her. She served in high-profile roles during her time here and this was a reflection of her dedication, professionalism and passion for Peterborough.

“I would like to pass my condolences on to Diane’s family and friends at this sad time.”