The diggers are back out in Stamford town centre today.

The construction work in St George's Street follows a power outage in the town last night, which affected thousands of homes.

But the fault is unconnected with an electrical fault in St George's Street reported last week.

Today, workmen were digging up St George's Street for several hundreds yards, up to Marks and Spencer.

A spokesman for Western Power Distribution, the electricity network operator, confirmed the power cut yesterday (Wednesday, October 23) was not connected to an electrical fault in St George's Street which happened on Tuesday last week.

She said: "Just after 6pm there was a high voltage fault which affected 3,300 customers.

"Power was automatically restored to 1,361 within three minutes but we were then asked by the emergency services to stop restoring power to properties because they had reports of a smell of gas which Cadent Gas had to come out to."

Further properties were put back on the network at 7.23pm.