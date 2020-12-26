Home   News   Article

Ding dongs at Stamford Town Council are cause for special meeting

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 16:00, 26 December 2020

Personal differences will be thrashed out by members of a council who had a major ding dong in the run up to Christmas.

Bickering broke out at Stamford Town Council's final meeting of the year when members began to discuss a finance committee meeting that had already taken place.

At that virtual meeting two councillors who are not on the committee attended, but were apparently 'banned' from speaking.

