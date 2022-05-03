Fundraisers enjoyed a Filipino-style three-course dinner to raise £1,750 for a mission in Africa.

The sell-out event at St Mary and St Augustine’s Church Hall in Broad Street, Stamford, on Saturday evening brought together members of the Roman Catholic congregation and friends to raise money for the Wajir Mission in Kenya.

Pat Gallagher from Stamford has been involved in supporting and raising the profile of the mission for about 45 years.

Father Peter Velacott, Wendy Mitchell, Pat Gallagher and Nigel Callow display Kenyan art and clothing before a meal to support the Wajir Mission. Photo: Alan Walters

Pupils at St Augustine’s School are also involved and, thanks to local support, the mission now has a school, an orphanage, medical facilities and a mother and baby clinic.

A lunchtime garden party for the Wajir Mission will be held at the home of Nigel Callow on September 3.