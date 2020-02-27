Get into the groove at Stamford Discos for Grown Ups at Stamford Arts Centre on Friday, February 28.

Everyone loves to dance, whatever age they are… Discos for Grown Ups create exclusive pop up parties for ‘grown-ups’ who love to boogie the night away to the best-ever soul, disco and feel good classics on vinyl from the 1970s and 80s.

Dress up, glitter up and dance the night away to Chic, Abba, Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, Earth Wind and Fire, Donna Summer, Madonna, Bowie, Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, Bee Gees, Shalamar, Candi Staton, Whitney, Wham, Blondie and many more at this pop-up disco party from 7.30pm to midnight.

Disco for Grown-Ups

Tickets cost £15 from www.wegottickets.com/event/492840