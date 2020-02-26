A discount card to help disadvantaged families pay for their children to attend Stamford Endowed Schools is proving a success.

Launched last October, the Stamford Card is the brainchild of the independent school and Shop Stamford, a consortium of independent traders formed in 2018.

Cardholders benefit from discounts, offers and services from almost 100 shops, hotels, restaurants, services and attractions in and around the Stamford area.

Stamford Endowed School (21025812)

They pay £10 per month and all the money raised is invested in bursaries for children attending the fee-paying school.

There is no cost to the retailers and the school provides all administrative and marketing support for the card as part of its commitment to supporting the local community.

Since its launch five months ago, membership of the card has reportedly increased by 24 per cent and continues to grow.

Nicholas Rudd-Jones, member on the board of Shop Stamford and chair of governors for the schools, said: “The Schools are an integral part of the Stamford economy with the volume of footfall they bring into the town and the level of employment they provide locally.

“This partnership simply highlights the strength of our local community and our ability to work as one team for the overall benefit of Stamford as a destination.”

It comes as independent schools come under increasing pressure to become more accessible and demonstrate how they benefit communities.

Mr Rudd-Jones added: “The Stamford Card is an excellent example of the symbiotic relationship between the Schools and the town, and in particular of the mutual benefits of working together.

“This has been an extremely positive process for all involved, and is a model that demonstrates the good that independent schools are doing in their areas, especially in small towns.”

Click here to read more of the latest news

Read more BusinessEducationStamford