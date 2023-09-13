Poundland could return to a town’s high street.

A deal has been struck for the owners of Poundland to take over the leases of up to 71 Wilko shops.

This follows the planned closure of all Wilko’s stores across the UK after a rescue deal fell through.

Stamford’s branch of Wilko in the High Street is one of the first earmarked for closure and will serve shoppers for the final time next Tuesday (September 19).

The Poundland in Markham Retail Park, Stamford. Photo: Google

However it is on a list of sites which could reopen under the Poundland brand.

Poundland previously had a branch in Stamford High Street but it closed in 2014. No reason for the closure was given at the time.

With the company ‘keen to come back’ to the town a new shop was opened in the former Argos premises in Markham Retail Park, Ryhall Road in 2021.

It sells the Pep and Co clothing range, homeware, chilled and frozen foods, snacks, drinks, health and beauty products and everyday essentials.

When asked about the future of the current store a spokesperson for Poundland said ‘it’s too early for us to confirm at this stage’.