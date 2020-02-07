A masked mime based on the poems of cancer sufferer Ron Graves can be seen at Trinity Methodist Church, Barn Hill in Stamford on Saturday, February 8.

The Significance of Beauty is a one act performance by Stamford-based group, INK Contemporary Theatre and directed by performance poet and writer Darren Rawnsley. Incorporating dance and movement, poetry and soundscape, this one act performance reflects on Ron Graves experiences and discovers the light and humour during a difficult time.

The event will start at 7.30pm and will last for approximately one hour.Admission is by donation to Macmillan Nurses and the Trinity Methodist Church’s mission projects.

Trinity Methodist Church in Stamford (28433653)