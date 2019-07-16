Plans for six flats above the former NatWest in Stamford’s High Street have gained approval, along with a shop on its ground floor.

South Kesteven District Council approved the application from Oxfordshire-based Seventy Four Propco Ltd, which had also won the backing of Stamford Town Council.

The developer seeks to build three one-bedroom flats and three two-bedroom flats on the first and second floors of the building at 52 High Street, which previously contained offices relating to the bank.

The former NatWest (13699066)

The ground floor would be for retail, with the developer saying it has “already received interest for the ground floor from a high street chain.”

Recently, Newark-based Strays Coffee submitted an application to open a cafe on the ground floor, which would also feature food and live jazz, but it withdrew the application. Strays has submitted similar plans for 2 High Street, Oakham, to Rutland County Council.