Six flats and shop approved in empty Stamford bank
Plans for six flats above the former NatWest in Stamford’s High Street have gained approval, along with a shop on its ground floor.
South Kesteven District Council approved the application from Oxfordshire-based Seventy Four Propco Ltd, which had also won the backing of Stamford Town Council.
The developer seeks to build three one-bedroom flats and three two-bedroom flats on the first and second floors of the building at 52 High Street, which previously contained offices relating to the bank.
The ground floor would be for retail, with the developer saying it has “already received interest for the ground floor from a high street chain.”
Recently, Newark-based Strays Coffee submitted an application to open a cafe on the ground floor, which would also feature food and live jazz, but it withdrew the application. Strays has submitted similar plans for 2 High Street, Oakham, to Rutland County Council.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.