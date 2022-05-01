A two-day bank holiday celebration is back - and it has already attracted thousands of visitors.

Uffington Scarecrow Festival began today (Sunday, May 1) with more than 40 scarecrows designed to the theme of 'discoveries and inventions'.

Set out as a trail to follow around the village, with separate questions for adults and children, the route winds its way around a host of stalls selling produce, as well as games for the young, and young-at-heart.