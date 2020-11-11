A GP surgery capable of serving 15,000 patients looks set to be spared imminent closure by the NHS.

Lakeside Healthcare had announced in mid-September that it planned to close St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road, Stamford, on December 1.

This sparked a patient campaign to keep the surgery open and about 4,000 responses were shared with the NHS committee which sat today (Wednesday, November 11) to decide the future of St Mary's.