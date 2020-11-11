Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Discussions to continue to keep St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford open

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:42, 11 November 2020
 | Updated: 19:53, 11 November 2020

A GP surgery capable of serving 15,000 patients looks set to be spared imminent closure by the NHS.

Lakeside Healthcare had announced in mid-September that it planned to close St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road, Stamford, on December 1.

This sparked a patient campaign to keep the surgery open and about 4,000 responses were shared with the NHS committee which sat today (Wednesday, November 11) to decide the future of St Mary's.

HealthHuman InterestStamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE