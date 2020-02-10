Uffington Road in Stamford to close for tree cutting on Sunday February 16
Published: 06:00, 10 February 2020
A main road accessing Stamford is to be closed for a day.
Uffington Road will be shut by Lincolnshire County Council between the Priory Road and Ryhall Road junctions on Sunday February 16.
This will allow council contractors to remove diseased trees.
Further closures on Sunday February 16 are taking place for a road race.
Read moreStamfordTraffic and Travel
More by this authorSuzanne Moon