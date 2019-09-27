Two women who suffered nasty injuries after tripping on uneven paving have called for urgent repairs to be made.

Dorothy Alexander, 87, fell outside Marks and Spencer on Wednesday last week, hitting her head and needing to attend hospital for an x-ray.

A Stamford resident, she attended a meeting of the town council on Tuesday to raise her concerns with councillors, and was joined by Sheila Adams, who fell outside Wilko on August 7.