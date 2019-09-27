Stamford pavements in a dangerous condition according to residents who have fallen in high street
Two women who suffered nasty injuries after tripping on uneven paving have called for urgent repairs to be made.
Dorothy Alexander, 87, fell outside Marks and Spencer on Wednesday last week, hitting her head and needing to attend hospital for an x-ray.
A Stamford resident, she attended a meeting of the town council on Tuesday to raise her concerns with councillors, and was joined by Sheila Adams, who fell outside Wilko on August 7.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.