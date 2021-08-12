Charities have been told to pay up if they want a place on the market after a free stall hire service was withdrawn.

For years, Stamford-area charities were able to book a stall at the top of Red Lion street free of charge.

But South Kesteven District Council, which runs the weekly markets in Stamford and Bourne, have now introduced a £15 charge.

Charities will have to pay for stalls at Stamford market, but at a discounted rate to regular traders

Judy Sewell, who volunteers for the Stamford fundraising group Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said they were ‘very disappointed’.

“The people of Stamford are always very generous, and enjoy meeting the puppies we are training as well as qualified Hearing Dogs,” she said.

“Events such as this are brilliant for raising awareness of the charity and the wonderful work it does.

“Where does this leave charities who have suffered terribly during the pandemic?”

Mental health charity MindSpace Stamford was another to use the service and emphasised the bad timing of the charge.

“Like most charities, we have been affected by a sharp fall in donations during the Covid crisis, but have been fortunate in being able to continue to offer support to the local community throughout,” said trustee Paul Sinfield.

“This move to withdraw free stall hire from charities is disappointing as it limits opportunities for us to engage directly with the public and share community projects at a particularly difficult time for the charity sector.”

Another charity to have made use of the offer was national charity Guide Dogs which faces annual running costs of £75.7m.

Jane Shelley, community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs in Stamford, said:

“We rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our vital services for people with sight loss running.

“Free stands and opportunities are important for local fundraising groups, like ours in Stamford, so they can maximise the funds raised towards our charity.”

South Kesteven District Council blamed the effects of the pandemic for the new charge at the Friday and Saturday markets.

They said it remains below standard fees - at Stamford, casual traders pay £27.30 a day for a stall or £24.15 per day for a pitch.

“Due to the way Covid has affected how we operate as a market provider, the way we safely manage the market has changed and there are additional costs involved in setting up,” said Coun Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC Cabinet Member for culture and visitor economy.

“This is reflected in the nominal fee to charity pitches which provides an opportunity to trade alongside the established businesses at a favourable rate.”