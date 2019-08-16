The 58th Stamford Horticultural Society Flower and Produce Summer Show will be held on Saturday, August 17 in the United Reformed Church Hall.

Staging will take place from 8am to 11am is open to the public from 2pm.

Admission is £1 for members, £2 non-members and free for children.

Stamford Horticultural Society Summer Show. By Lee Hellwing.. (15210513)

Tea and cake is £2.

Visit stamfordhorticultural society.btck.co.uk

