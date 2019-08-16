The Stamford Horticultural Society Flower and Produce Summer Show is to take place at the United Reform Church Hall in the town
Published: 08:30, 16 August 2019
The 58th Stamford Horticultural Society Flower and Produce Summer Show will be held on Saturday, August 17 in the United Reformed Church Hall.
Staging will take place from 8am to 11am is open to the public from 2pm.
Admission is £1 for members, £2 non-members and free for children.
Tea and cake is £2.
Visit stamfordhorticultural society.btck.co.uk