South Kesteven council outlines plan to improve management of its empty housing
Published: 11:43, 23 December 2020
| Updated: 11:52, 23 December 2020
South Kesteven District Council says it will take action to improve the management of its empty properties as part of an ambitious housing improvement plan.
A report due for consideration by the rural and communities overview and scrutiny committee highlights how the council plans to speed up repairs and improve the turn-around of council properties so that they can be re-allocated quicker.
This follows two damning reports which highlighted the council's failures in managing its housing stock and long-running heating problems at Riverside flats in Grantham.