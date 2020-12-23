Home   News   Article

South Kesteven council outlines plan to improve management of its empty housing

By Graham Newton
Published: 11:43, 23 December 2020
 | Updated: 11:52, 23 December 2020

South Kesteven District Council says it will take action to improve the management of its empty properties as part of an ambitious housing improvement plan.

A report due for consideration by the rural and communities overview and scrutiny committee highlights how the council plans to speed up repairs and improve the turn-around of council properties so that they can be re-allocated quicker.

This follows two damning reports which highlighted the council's failures in managing its housing stock and long-running heating problems at Riverside flats in Grantham.

