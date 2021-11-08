Home   News   Article

Woman causes disruption at Stamford fireworks display

By Chloe Butler
Published: 11:34, 08 November 2021
A woman was seen to cause a minor disruption at a fireworks display in Stamford.

It is understood she crossed the safety barriers at the event at Stamford Welland Academy on Saturday (November 6) and had shouted the word "pollution".

She was intercepted before she came to any harm and a volunteer marshal ensured she went home safely.

A woman crossed the safety barrier at Stamford Welland Academy. Photo: David Pearson
