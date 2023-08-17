Students from Stamford College are off to start a range of university courses on the back of their exam results.

Izaac Boulton is celebrating A*, B, B in English, history and politics and will go to the University of Edinburgh to study history.

He said: “I’m very pleased with my grades and I’m sure there are plenty of students just like me that have achieved their results because of Stamford College’s adaptable learning style and its focus on the individual.”

Charlie Darby studied the level 3 electrical course at Stamford College, achieving a distinction. He said: “I started off with little confidence in myself, so I’m so pleased to have achieved a distinction. Thank you to the college tutors for their support, especially Bill Hughes who is a fantastic teacher.”

Isla Grayston is looking forward to studying business at Manchester Metropolitan, having achieved B grades in business, sociology and media.

She said: “The staff at Stamford College have offered me great support. I’ve felt very comfortable here, but challenged to achieve highly.”

Hope Yorke

Harry Rawcliffe studied uniformed protective services, which has enhanced his application to join the police.

“I should find out very soon if I am to be accepted onto the apprenticeship scheme with Bedfordshire Police,” he said.

Dmytro Gostiev, who excelled in Btec engineering level 3 and will be going to Anglia Ruskin University to study mechatronic engineering.

Savannah Parkinson-Snell and Natasha Richardson completed art and design diplomas. Savannah is now progressing to Norwich University of the Arts to study fashion and said: “I have found confidence and passion going into my chosen field and will forever be grateful for the endless knowledge and opportunities I have been presented with.”

Angela O’Reilly, vice principal of curriculum and quality, said: “We are immensely proud of our students.

“Their achievements are a testament to the dedication and resilience exhibited by them.

“Their achievements reflect the culmination of hard work, their commitment to learning and the excellent teaching and support that they have received from our dedicated staff.

“We are bursting with pride and are confident that our students are well-prepared to make a positive impact in their chosen career paths, good luck and keep in touch.”

