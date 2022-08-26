Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford Diversity Festival events to take place on Recreation Ground and at Stamford Arts Centre

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 26 August 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

An event which was held for the first time last year will be back with live music and dozens of stalls.

Stamford Diversity Festival - a celebration of world music, arts, crafts and culture - will be on Stamford Recreation Ground on Sunday (August 28) from 11am to 6pm.

Following the event's opening there will be live music from midday, including a steel band, Bollywood dancing and Latino Sound.

Events Music Stage Stamford What's On News Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE