Stamford Diversity Festival events to take place on Recreation Ground and at Stamford Arts Centre
Published: 12:00, 26 August 2022
An event which was held for the first time last year will be back with live music and dozens of stalls.
Stamford Diversity Festival - a celebration of world music, arts, crafts and culture - will be on Stamford Recreation Ground on Sunday (August 28) from 11am to 6pm.
Following the event's opening there will be live music from midday, including a steel band, Bollywood dancing and Latino Sound.