Stamford Diversity Festival, organised by Stamford Anti-Racism Group, to be held next August
Published: 12:00, 01 November 2020
A festival which celebrates different ethnicities and nationalities is set to be held in Stamford next year.
The event, organised by the Stamford Anti-Racism Group, will showcase food, music and art from different cultures.
Yvette Diaz-Munoz, events co-ordinator, was thrilled after Stamford Town Council gave its approval for the festival, to be held on the Recreation Ground next year.