Stamford Diversity Group now a community interest company

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:00, 16 April 2022

Stamford Diversity Group has been has been awarded the status of a community interest company.

The group has an ethos of inclusivity and bringing people together through the arts.

A second Stamford Diversity Festival is being planned for August Bank Holiday at the Recreation Ground following a successful first event last year.

Site manager Kerrie Rycroft, event organiser Yvette Diaz-Munoz, and chairman of Stamford Anti-Racism Group Louise Thomson

Yvette Diaz-Munoz, chairperson, said: "It's great to celebrate each other's achievements- there are so many brilliant poets, artists, artisans, actors and musicians locally.

"We have a very rich and diverse local culture. It's wonderful!"

