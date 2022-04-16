Stamford Diversity Group now a community interest company
Published: 12:00, 16 April 2022
Stamford Diversity Group has been has been awarded the status of a community interest company.
The group has an ethos of inclusivity and bringing people together through the arts.
A second Stamford Diversity Festival is being planned for August Bank Holiday at the Recreation Ground following a successful first event last year.
Yvette Diaz-Munoz, chairperson, said: "It's great to celebrate each other's achievements- there are so many brilliant poets, artists, artisans, actors and musicians locally.
"We have a very rich and diverse local culture. It's wonderful!"