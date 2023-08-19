In our human world filled with chatting and words, lots of accents and languages from every corner, we tend to think that animals don’t speak at all, writes animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

However, there’s a silent conversation happening right under our noses – or rather, under our family dog's interested nose. It’s a good time to look at your own dog and see what they are really saying to you day in, day out!

Our four-legged companions communicate with us through a huge array of nonverbal cues. They bark, whine, growl in plenty of tones, but even without noise we can see what their thoughts are. Can you understand this world of tail telegraphs and ear semaphore? If you can learn what is being ‘said’, you can really get to know your dog better.

Dog. Photo: istock

Wagging tail is too obvious?: It is interesting to learn that a wagging tail isn't always a straightforward sign of joy. A high wag indicates excitement but this may not always be a good thing. A slow and low wag might mean caution or uncertainty. The wag's speed and the context matter, because a biting dog’s tail is likely to be wagging too (and it certainly isn’t a happy dog at that point). A tail whipping side to side during playtime translates to show a happy, engaged dog, while a high tail tight wag might mean your dog isn’t feeling very positive. It’s important never to just look at the tail.

Ears, mouth and eyes: Without making noise, these really do speak volumes. Upright ears and focused eyes are signs of curiosity and attentiveness, while flattened ears and averted eyes could mean they're feeling a touch anxious. A tightened mouth means your dog really isn’t feeling confident. Let your dog make eye contact with you, but never stare at a dog. Staring, with humans too, is confrontational and threatening. Nobody likes to be stared at.

Dancing with joy?: If you've ever witnessed your family dog dashing around, you've seen the "zoomies" in action. Zoomies aren’t always positive - they can be a conflicted response where the dog is a bit wound up, and doesn’t really know what to do. It isn’t always bad, but give your dog the chance to calm themselves down before doing anything more!

Animal behaviour expert Karen Wild

Speaking dog isn't just about understanding – it's about engaging in a silent conversation with your family dog. Responding to their cues shows that you're aware of, and ‘listening to’ their feelings and needs. If you spot a cheerful, engaged expressions, respond with warmth in ways they like. Check that they are enjoying this ‘chat’! If they seem uncertain about something, offer a calming presence to reassure them. Give them something to do, move them away from a situation, and never, ever ‘coax’ your dog to join in if they are showing those signs.