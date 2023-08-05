Dogs and cats have keen hearing and are known for their sensitivity to various sounds, writes animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

I am often asked about the impact of leaving the radio on, or using playlists designed to relax them, but does it make a difference? It’s something we still don’t have much evidence about in the scientific world of animal behaviour.

We must bear in mind that animals have different sensory perceptions and communication systems compared to humans. While music can create an atmosphere in our homes, its impact on animals varies. Factors such as species, individual temperament, and environmental conditions can all influence how animals respond.

A white bichon frise with headphones. Photo: istock

Dog owners report that their canine friends appear to relax in the presence of soothing music, particularly classical or soft instrumental melodies. However, it's crucial to recognise that dogs may not show a clear preference. One study suggested dogs prefer reggae and soft rock music, while higher-tempo or heavy metal music appeared to agitate them. However, this might simply be that dogs are used to hearing those types of music more than others.

Some cats may display curiosity or playful behavior in response to certain sounds or rhythms, but not all cats may actively seek out or respond to music. Cats are not socially dependent (unlike dogs). This doesn’t mean cats aren’t friendly, but they don’t ‘need’ contact as a species, meaning they may also not need to hear rhythmic or melodic sounds to keep them settled. This is of course just speculation, and again, your cat might prefer the sounds of ‘at home’ because that is what they recognise.

If you always put a specific type of sound on when you leave, they may see it as a trigger. That trigger could be a warning that they are about to be alone (which they may not enjoy)!. It could also be a trigger that it’s time to settle for a welcome nap, with no people around for a few hours. If the music or sound is unfamiliar or clashing, then naturally they might be startled and alert (not all classical is relaxing either - the ‘1812 Overture’ is far from peaceful in places).

Sounds can block external noises, so if your pet is upset by the bin lorry or deliveries, then music might mask this. If you leave one radio on in one room and another to a different channel such as a podcast in another room, this can cross-mask the sounds from outside too.

So, the next time you play your favorite tunes, take a moment to observe how your furry companions respond, and ask yourself why this might be. Every dog and cat has their own individuality, so assuming they will all react the same is unlikely!