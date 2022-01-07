Large plane above Stamford was F-15E Strike Eagle from RAF Lakenheath.
Published: 12:58, 07 January 2022
| Updated: 16:03, 07 January 2022
Eyes turned to the skies this lunchtime (Friday, January 7) after a large and noisy plane passed over Stamford.
The distinctively shaped plane carried out several loops over the town centre.
RAF Lakenheath, in Suffolk, has since revealed it was an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing.
The aircraft was conducting a routine training mission en-route to RAF Lakenheath.