Eyes turned to the skies this lunchtime (Friday, January 7) after a large and noisy plane passed over Stamford.

The distinctively shaped plane carried out several loops over the town centre.

RAF Lakenheath, in Suffolk, has since revealed it was an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing.

The aircraft was conducting a routine training mission en-route to RAF Lakenheath.

Large plane over Stamford on Friday, January 7, 2022