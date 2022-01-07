Home   News   Article

Large plane above Stamford was F-15E Strike Eagle from RAF Lakenheath.

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 12:58, 07 January 2022
 | Updated: 16:03, 07 January 2022

Eyes turned to the skies this lunchtime (Friday, January 7) after a large and noisy plane passed over Stamford.

The distinctively shaped plane carried out several loops over the town centre.

RAF Lakenheath, in Suffolk, has since revealed it was an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing.

The aircraft was conducting a routine training mission en-route to RAF Lakenheath.

Large plane over Stamford on Friday, January 7, 2022
