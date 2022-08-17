A village with a scarecrow festival and an active community scene has been named one of the poshest in Britain.

Uffington was revealed to be among the 54 most desirable locations in an article by The Daily Telegraph, which announced itself to be a 'guide to the smartest rural locations in Britain'.

The Bertie Arms in Bertie Lane, was noted for being an 'atmospheric thatched-roof pub' and the Uffington Scarecrow Festival, which takes place over the first May Bank Holiday weekend was also mentioned as part of the village's community scene.

The Bertie Arms, Uffington

Uffington has nearly 700 residents, according to census data, and a conservation area in Uffington was designated in 1975.

Uffington Village Hall. Photo: Kate Genever

Its Church of St Michael and All Angels is on the national heritage at risk register.