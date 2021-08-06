Police have released images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with assaults in Stamford.

Two people were assaulted at about 2.30am on June 12, near Mama Liz’s bar in North Street.

Following the attack, one man was left unconscious and one man sustained a broken jaw which required extensive hospital treatment. Both the men injured are aged in their 20s.

Police would like to speak with these men

Despite lengthy investigations, Lincolnshire Police is yet to identify the men.

People who recognise any of the three men pictured, should call 101 quoting crime occurrence number 21000325141 or e-mail force.control@lincs.police.uk with occurrence number 21000325141 in the subject line.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, people can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

