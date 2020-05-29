An animal-lover is hoping to reunite a lost and injured cat with its owner.

Raichel Glen contacted this newspaper asking for help on behalf of the "loving little fellow" who has been spotted near her home on Bowman Mews in Stamford.

The lost cat near Bowman Mews and Cherryholt Road in Stamford

"He appears to be either lost or abandoned," she said. "He is injured but walking and is clearly a senior cat. I am keen to see if he is recognised as he is quite a loving little fellow and should be home and then the vet."