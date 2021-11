More news, no ads

The theft of a bike has sparked a police appeal.

Officers in Stamford are assisting the British Transport Police to try to identify a man in connection with the theft of a bike.

The incident happened at Stamford railway station on October 18.

Police are appealing to find this man

Anyone who knows the man pictured should contact Stamford Police on social media or by calling 101 quoting BTP crime ref 2100081743.