Tributes have been paid to a doctor who worked tirelessly to retain Stamford Hospital.

Dr Michael Dronfield worked at the hospital for decades and led a group of volunteers who helped fund important equipment and fight to keep the medical service in the town.

He died on Monday last week (June 26) aged 76 after an illness.

Dr Michael Dronfield. Photo supplied by family

Dr Dronfield leaves behind his wife Delyth, two children Sian, who is a GP partner locally, Dylan, a journalist, and four grandchildren.

Dylan described his dad as ‘a real family man’, adding: “He was calm, patient, loving and incredibly generous.”

Dr Dronfield was born in the dining room of St Peter’s School in York in 1946, where his father John was headmaster.

Dr Michael Dronfield loved walks with his dogs

He attended the school before following in the footsteps of his mother Sheila - an influential doctor in York - and studied medicine at the University of St Andrews, which is where he met Delyth.

After qualifying he worked in hospitals in York, Hull and Nottingham before being appointed a consultant at what was then known as Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals in 1980.

Specialising in gastroenterology, he was a consultant physician in Stamford until 2008.

Dr Callum Gardner, chief medical officer at North West Anglia NHS Trust, which runs Stamford Hospital, said: “I know I speak on behalf of all Dr Dronfield’s former colleagues when I say how incredibly sad we are to hear of his passing.

Dr Michael Dronfield

“He had worked at Stamford Hospital for many years and was a supporter of the site long after he retired, in his role as chairperson of the Friends of Stamford Hospital.”

Dr Dronfield became involved with the Friends of Stamford Hospital, a group of volunteers helping to fundraise and improve the hospital, in 1994 and was made chairperson the following year.

Serving 27 years, he was the longest chairperson in the group’s 60-year history.

During this time he raised significant funds which have supported the hospital and its patients with advanced items of medical equipment and furniture for the gardens.

Kay Hircock, Dr Dronfield’s former secretary and the current chairperson of Friends of Stamford Hospital, described him as “warm and approachable with a great sense of humour” and a good friend.

She added: “He supported the hospital being in Stamford as he felt it was a great resource.

“There have always been rumours about the hospital’s closure but he was an advocate of talking to the trust about how useful it is for Stamford.

“Overtime that has been apparent. Services are much more intensive but people love to come to Stamford.

“He always knew that and made it known.”

Dylan added: “He strongly believed in a local medical service, staffed by local people and for local people.”

After his retirement from clinical medicine, he continued to work in the NHS at the Post Graduate Centre of Medical Education in Cambridge responsible for educating and training young doctors in the region.

Dr Dronfield was also the chairperson of governors at Stamford Endowed Schools from 2014 to 2019.

Will Phelan, principal of Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “Dr Michael Dronfield was a governor at the Endowed Schools from May 2010 to July 2019. Five of these years were as chairman of governors and in this role, I spent a great deal of time with Michael. He was, in essence, an exceptionally kind, thoughtful, and considerate man with a sharp intellect who was prepared to challenge and help the leadership team move the Schools forwards. He was always measured and unflappable in any situation

“I know that Michael believed strongly in public service particularly in healthcare and education and that he was immensely proud to work with the schools. The school and I will miss him hugely, he has left his mark on the town, the health care and our schools in Stamford.”

Outside of his voluntary work and roles within the NHS, Dr Dronfield always prioritised spending time with his family.

“He loved his family,” said Dylan.

“We have a reasonably big family and Dad was the cornerstone.

“He has shown us all the value of having a strong family.”

As well as being a loving father who created lasting traditions, he took 'incredible interest’ in his four grandchildren and was keen to read their school reports and ‘speak to them as individuals’.

Dylan said: “My sister and I moved back here because we wanted our children to be brought up near Mum and Dad.”

Dr Dronfield also enjoyed walking his dogs on Stamford Meadows, playing golf and being part of a book club he set up at the Tobie Norris.

“He was an innovator and liked to get things moving for the better,” said Kay. “You could always have a frank discussion with him.”

A thanksgiving service to mark Dr Dronfield’s life is being planned for the summer.