A doctor has captured the charm of a village with a film camera bought for a fiver.

When he is not working as a hospital doctor, Jay Naylor fills his spare time with creative projects from music to photography.

With those hobbies already pretty polished, the 24-year-old wanted to push himself with a new project.

Jay Naylor with the camera and film

“I’m really into photography, on film in particular.

“Over the past couple of years I got back into video making.

“I enjoyed making videos with friends as a kid and it has now become a bit more than a hobby,” said Jay.

A still from Jay Naylor's documentary

He decided his childhood home village, Ketton, would be the subject of the documentary as he still feels a strong connection to it.

Jay said: “Ketton is a wonderful place to have grown up with its history, wildlife and industry and there have been changes and challenges in recent years with the modern world.

“That was my inspiration.”

The entire project was shot on a Kodak Super 8 film, which he bought from the Ketton car boot sale for £5 not knowing if it was going to work.

A still from Jay Naylor's documentary

“I had been keeping an eye out for some time but I didn’t know a lot about how much to spend or how to know if it works,” said the former Stamford School pupil.

“I went to Ketton car boot and had a chat with the owner who didn’t know if it worked but I took a gamble as I thought what am I going to lose?

“I got the lens clean and it worked perfectly.”

Jay ‘found out very quickly how expensive film tends to be’ but received a grant from the Whitebread Trust in Ketton to fund it.

A still from Jay Naylor's documentary

Having watched back his filming while creating the documentary, his technique has improved.

The documentary includes filming of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year and historical locations, which Jay has delved into the history of.

It also touches upon topics such as overdevelopment.

Jay, who now lives in Nottingham but regularly travels to see his parents in Ketton, says the project has ‘consumed’ him in the past year and a half.

Jay Naylor

He said: “I hope in the future people can look back and think wow, it is still as beautiful as it was in 2022 and 2023.

“It will provide an archive, which is one of the reasons it was important for me to do it on film as it is physical.”

Jay added: “Film is also capable of capturing images in a unique and beautiful way which I have fallen in love with.”

The Ketton Documentary

The documentary was released on Thursday (November 16) on his YouTube Channel, Jay Naylor Pictures.

“This is one of the biggest creative projects I have undertaken and I am really proud of the final product, and I think many locals would also enjoy it,” said Jay.