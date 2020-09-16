St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford to close on December 1 as doctors' surgeries for 30,000 patients are merged by Lakeside Healthcare
Published: 09:54, 16 September 2020
| Updated: 09:55, 16 September 2020
A doctors' surgery serving 15,000 patients is set to close on December 1.
Lakeside Healthcare Stamford held a meeting with members of its patients' participation group on Tuesday, when the date for the proposed closure of St Mary's Medical Centre in Wharf Road was announced.
Members of the patients' group expressed immediate concerns about the surgery's closure.