Christmas is not far off when the shop fronts change.

And the other indicator is that the Three Counties Dog Rescue Calendar 2024 is now available to buy.

Those who entered the photo competition can now see how their photos fared.

The Three Counties Calendar 2024 is on sale

More than 50 pet pictures are featured in the calendar design.

The calendars cost £6 each and are available from the Three Counties Dog Rescue kennels, the Three Counties Dog Rescue shop in North Street, from Burghley Vets and from Pounds for Hounds.

Those who can’t get to those outlets can pay £7.50 (UK residents only and via Paypal) and the charity will post one out.

All the proceeds go towards improving the lives of the dogs and cats in the charity’s care.

The calendars are available while stocks last and the Three Counties team are encouraging people to give them as Christmas gifts or stocking fillers.