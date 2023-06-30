Extra powers to tackle antisocial behaviour are in the pipeline following complaints about dog walkers using public tennis courts to exercise their pets.

A Public Space Protection Order could be extended to ban dogs from additional areas of Stamford’s Recreation Ground to tackle these concerns.

The current order only bans dogs from the enclosed children’s play area, but if changes are approved owners will also need to keep their animals out of the sports courts, skatepark and outdoor gym.

Dog exclusion zones could be extended to the tennis courts, gym and skatepark.

The proposal comes after Stamford Town Council received complaints about uncontrolled dogs being let off their leads on the tennis courts.

Malcolm Howdle, whose home overlooks the park, spoke about his concerns at a council meeting this week having repeatedly seen the same animals on the courts.

He said: “They are out of control and bark excessively at everyone and every dog that walks past. The owner shuts himself into the courts but if anyone was to go in, I feel they would be attacked.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen. Their behaviour is extremely aggressive and they are not under control.”

Current rules state that dogs can be let off their leads at the recreation ground if they are under control.

Town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg told the meeting on Tuesday that the council is already aware of complaints regarding a particular dog walker. She added: “I have told him that it’s a public space which the residents of Stamford are paying for to have free tennis facilities, but he is totally disregarding that.”

The extended Public Space Protection Order is due to be discussed by a scrutiny committee at South Kesteven District Council on Wednesday (July 5) as part of a regular review.

All the current orders across the district will expire in October unless they are renewed. They are in place to combat issues with alcohol, dog exclusion and fouling and antisocial behaviour. Fines can be issued if people break the rules.

The district council has also been asked to include a new order for vehicle-related nuisance and antisocial behaviour at Station Road car park, The Meadows and Bath Row car park.

The committee’s recommendations will go out to public consultation before a final decision is made by the council’s cabinet.