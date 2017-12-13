Dog is terrified of Stamford passageway

A couple are appealing for information about a Stamford passageway which their “feisty” dog is terrified of.

Chris Jones and her partner Judith Blair, of Folksworth, make regular shopping trips to Stamford with Molly, a cross between a shih tzu and a Maltese.

But something strange happens when Molly, who is owned by Judith, is walking in the direction of Stamford town centre and nears the entrance to St Mary’s Passage.

Molly is frozen with fear and refuses to walk a step further.

Chris then has to carry her until she is past the entrance.

A baffled Chris, said: “She is not generally a timid dog. She is a feisty dog.

“She just digs her heels in and we have to carry her past it.”

Chris is desperate to know what is giving Molly the heebie-jeebies and thinks she could be sensing that something bad happened in the passageway in the past.

She said: “I just want to know if anybody knows any history [of the passage] as it has been there a long time.

“Dogs can be ultra sensitive to things that we know nothing about.”

Even more bizarrely when Molly is coming from the town centre direction she is not scared at all and is able to walk past the entrance to the passageway.

Chris’ dog Maddie, who is also a cross between a shih tzu and a Maltese, also goes on the trips to Stamford. Although Molly is terrified by St Mary’s Passage, Maggie is not fazed by it and is able to walk past it.

