Police urge pet owners to report attempted dog thefts in the Stamford, Bourne and Deepings area

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:00, 15 October 2020

A police inspector is urging people to report suspicious activity following the attempted theft of a pedigree dog.

With some pedigree puppies fetching more than £2,000, Insp Gary Stewart says people in the Stamford, Bourne and Deepings areas should exercise caution when leaving their pets outside.

He said: "Although we haven't seen an increase in dog thefts in this area, there was an attempted theft of a Labrador on October 1 from a home in Bourne , and I would encourage people to contact us if they see something suspicious.

