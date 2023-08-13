Back in 1971 Three Counties Dog Rescue was formed to be just that, writes Gyll Mauchline, owner of the centre in Bourne.

Over the years and since our move to Lincolnshire we started to take in unwanted cats as well as dogs. This multiplied because people saw we were advertising cats and said: “I didn’t know you took in cats, can you take this one?”

We have also found that the major recognised cat rescues also pass their enquirers on to us.

Gyll Mauchline, of Three Counties Dog Rescue

We now have 25 cats of all types and ages looking for homes. The sources of the cats are very similar to that for dogs; moving to rented accommodation, relationship breakups with no-one taking the cat and death of the owner. We have virtually no cats that are strays or feral apart from “Fingers” who lives with us all at the kennels.

On August 8, we passed International Cat Day when people were encouraged to adopt a cat or to make a donation to their continued well being. The opportunity is still there. Cats are said to be able to jump six times their height and to spend 70 per cent of their time sleeping. A cat’s purring is said to reduce blood pressure, heart conditions and help other stress related conditions.

The cats are featured on our website www.threecountiesdogrescue.org Call us on 07708589792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm) if you want to find more about any of them.

We have also started to advertise for volunteers who will specifically look after the rescue cats. Although some volunteers are happy to look after both dogs and cats, others only like to look after the cats and this meets their needs as well as those of the cats.

We are still looking for volunteers in general. With the holiday season now with us volunteers are going off on their holidays. This can leave us a bit short handed if holidays coincide. Just call the number above to find out more.