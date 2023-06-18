We are experiencing a rather unwelcome development in the requests to take in dogs for rehoming, writes Gyll Mauchline of Three Counties Dog Rescue.

Many are now for older dogs some of whom have ailments in need of treatment.

In recent times these are examples of ones we have taken:

Gyll Mauchline, of Three Counties Dog Rescue

Fred, 13 years old, owner had a baby and now can’t cope;

Rosie, 14 years old, owner died and has been passed around with no-one really wanting her;

Pumpkin, an old Yorkie, not spayed, vaccinations out of date and in poor condition;

Jack, an old Jack Russell cross, owner died and no-one wanted to take him on;

Another dog taken on by someone who almost immediately decided they didn’t want him.

You have to wonder what these ex-owners and their families would have done if we weren’t around.

It is obviously very difficult to find new homes for dogs of this age. Ideally finding foster homes would be good but we already have nearly 50 long term foster homes and these account for a large part of our monthly bill for veterinary treatment.

If there are people out there who would like to consider fostering one of these lovely old dogs, just give us a call on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm) and we can talk it over with you. We operate on an appointment only basis to enable us to fit visits in around our kennel work. Unfortunately we are still also getting people just turning up unannounced, one with a cat they didn’t want and another with a French Bulldog.

In the meantime we had to deal with problems from a missed Calor Gas delivery. We are supposed to be on an automatic top up but for some reason this didn’t happen. Making numerous phone calls to chase takes up so much valuable time particularly with queues to get through. The house at the kennels was affected as was our kennels tumble drier. Just another day at the rescue.