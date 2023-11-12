When we first took over the kennels some years back everything was very basic, writes Gyll Mauchline of Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne.

That meant that all the work was very labour intensive. We had two reconditioned domestic washing machines, all the dog bowls had to be washed by hand with no permanent heating in the kennels or offices. All the dog poo was cleared by hand and disposed of manually.

Improvements have been made over time so that dog poo is now disposed of in a macerator. Our next step forward was to rent a big industrial washing machine, tumble dryer for the dog bedding and a dishwasher. This has made things much more practical and lessened the load on our staff and helpers.

Gyll Mauchline, of Three Counties Dog Rescue

Cleaning used to be done by hose. We now jet wash and squeegee to keep the kennels clean but our latest improvement is a new machine that does follows the power washing by sucking up the water so that the kennels can stay dry. It is also operated as a high powered and effective cleaner. We do our best to keep up with all the latest developments.

The coming of November means that we are starting the production of our 2024 calendar. Many of you will have submitted your entries to see if your pet photo can feature on the monthly pages and we have some super photos to be featured.

The calendar will be available later this month from our shop in North Street, Bourne; from the kennels and by post. If you are aware of any outlets that would like to stock our calendar, please let us know.