An abandoned puppy rescued from Afghanistan as the Taliban seized power is to be rehomed by a Stamford animal lover.

After a turbulent 12 months, golden retriever Soldier will arrive on Thursday to start his new life with Ade Parsley who raised more than £4,000 to fly it to the UK.

He was among 130 dogs that charity workers were told to release at Kabul Airport in August last year after evacuation flights out of the country stopped taking animals.

A much healthier Soldier after he was rescued from Kabul Airport and sent to Canada

"I was really touched by his story and seeing him on his own at the airport," said Ade.

"I just fell so completely in love with him.

"I felt so sorry for him and I knew I really wanted to give him a loving home. He has been through so much."

Ade Parsley raised £4,400 through a crowdfunding page to fly over a dog rescued from Afghanistan

Soldier had been taken there by the Kabul Small Animal Rescue Centre, set up by Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, as people and animals tried to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took control.

The fundamentalist militia group banned dog ownership in Afghanistan when they had previously been in power, sparking renewed fears for pets' safety on their return.

Ade, 42, first spotted a bedraggled Soldier on social media after he was discovered and rescued by a journalist - but 50 of the dogs were lost.

"What he has been through and had to see is heartbreaking, but Soldier is one of the lucky ones," he said.

"It is such a tragedy with all the dogs that were lost."

Golden retriever Soldier is about 18 months old

After being passed on to Charlotte, Soldier was among 286 dogs and cats to be transferred to Canada in February by a joint venture run by several charities, named Mission Possible.

Ade got in touch with Charlotte to ask to adopt Soldier and then set to work raising the money to cover the flights, import taxes and other costs.

A GoFundMe page quickly exceeded the target and raised £4,400 - with the help of family and friends in Stamford.

"People were just amazingly generous and said go for it," Ade said.

"I was shocked how much people donated particularly for a dog that many of them don't know. Animals touch the hearts of so many people."

Ade and his partner have three cats and will welcome Soldier to their Stamford home in September

After a wait to meet strict UK border control regulations over rabies, Soldier, who is about 19 months old, was given the go ahead last month.

He will be flown from Vancouver to Toronto and then on to Gatwick where he will arrive on Thursday before transfer to Stamford and his New Street home.

Ade has pledged to donate leftover proceeds to the Kabul Small Animal Rescue Centre.

"Charlotte and the centre do such an amazing job," he said.

"She could have gone back to the United States, but has stayed out in Afghanistan to try and find more.

"Since February, Soldier has been with a foster home and he is like a completely different dog now - you wouldn't recognise him.

"I'd never thought about owning a dog before, but there was something when I first saw him. I wanted to give him a good life."