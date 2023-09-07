Soaring September temperatures have forced the cancellation of a dog show.

With the mercury set to reach 30C this weekend organisers of Stamford Dog Show have announced it cannot go ahead on the Meadows this Sunday (September 10).

Conan Lewis, chairman, said: “We are cancelling the dog show due to the weather. It is just too hot to hold an open air event.

Winners of Best Novelty in show 2022

“The decision is due to animal welfare. Dogs get all excited exercising, playing and doing agility.”

The event, which attracts hundreds of entries each year, will be moved to a date later this year.

It is the third time the show, organised by the Stamford Methodist Church, has been cancelled - the two previous times being due to the pandemic.