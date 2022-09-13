Stamford Dog Show raises £2,500 for charities including The Mutts Nutts and Nixon Memorial Hospital
Published: 17:00, 13 September 2022
From the best sausage catcher to the waggiest tail, talents of all types were rewarded at Stamford Dog Show.
The event at The Meadows on Sunday (September 11) saw dogs and their owners coming along for fresh air, sunshine and an opportunity to win prizes.
Organised by Stamford Methodist Church, the event began with an outdoor service led by the church’s new minister, the Rev Andrew Hollins.