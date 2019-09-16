Stamford Dog Show and Family Fun Day 2019 on Stamford Meadows raises money for Stamford Methodist Church projects
Published: 15:51, 16 September 2019
| Updated: 15:58, 16 September 2019
Fun for all the family - including four footed members - could be found on Stamford Meadows yesterday (September 15).
Stamford Dog Show and Family Fun Day enjoyed its best ever show after 14 years of attracting pet owners.
More than 1,000 people came along to browse the stands, watch the competitions in the show ring and even take part in some of the events.