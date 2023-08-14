Pooches can put their best paw forward at a popular dog show.

It’s time to get training as the Stamford Dog Show will make its return on Sunday, September 10.

The show, organised by the Stamford Methodist Church, attracts hundreds of entries each year.

Kicking off with an open air church service at 10.30am, dog registration and entertainment at 11am with the judging starting at 1pm through to about 4pm.

The event also includes a reptile tent, fairground rides, a variety of stalls, including food and a dog agility course.

