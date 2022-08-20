The return of a popular dog show is set to get tails wagging.

After two years of being held virtually, the Stamford Dog Show will return to the town meadows on Sunday, September 11.

The show, organised by the Stamford Methodist Church, attracts hundreds of entries each year.

Stamford Dog Show and Fun Day 2019

Chairman Conan Lewis said: "We are delighted for the show to be back on The Meadows.

"It is a better show when it is live and you can see people interacting with their dogs.

"We are hoping for a great turn out."

The popular show will go to charities the Stamford Methodist Church supports. These include the Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone, the Hopkins Hospital Alms House in Stamford and The Mutts Nutts Animal Rescue.

Stamford Dog Show 2019

Kicking off with an open air church service at 10.30am, dog registration and entertainment at 11am with the judging starting at 1pm through to about 4pm.

Other attractions include fairground rides and a variety of stalls, including food.